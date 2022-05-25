Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,571.4% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
GNHAF remained flat at $$173.25 on Wednesday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $112.75 and a 52-week high of $183.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vifor Pharma from CHF 167 to CHF 179 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.
