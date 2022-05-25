Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 58,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

