Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VKIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 58,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67.
