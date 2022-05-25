Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,439. The company has a market cap of $615.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of -0.21. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

