Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. The partnership has 26,708 net royalty acres, with 44 rigs currently operating on those acreages. For 2022, Viper Energy increased its average oil equivalent production guidance to 30.5-32.75 MBoe/d, which is expected to boost profits. The partnership also increased its quarterly cash distribution 42.6% to 67 cents per common unit. Its board increased its common unit repurchase program to $250 million from $150 million earlier. However, the partnership’s balance sheet weakness raises questions regarding its ability to meet the debt obligations. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs for the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,686,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,427,357.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

