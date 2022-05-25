Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,317,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VPER stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 5,854,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696,950. Viper Networks has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Viper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

