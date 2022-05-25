Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 118,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

