Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 1,687 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $40,184.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VIR traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 712,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,693. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.07. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 428,266 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,947,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,521,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

