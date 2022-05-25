Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 711.0% in May

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,700 shares, a growth of 711.0% from the April 30th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,358,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 469,181 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 174,515 shares during the period.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,586. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.