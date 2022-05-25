Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.78.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,052 shares of company stock valued at $566,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vista Outdoor (Get Rating)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.
