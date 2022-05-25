Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan Sells 610,514 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 610,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $15,427,688.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,849,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 4,017,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,116. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 210,913 shares during the period.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
