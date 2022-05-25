Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

SEAT opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

