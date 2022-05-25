VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CFO Sells $392,284.80 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,260 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $392,284.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 812,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

