VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $14,212.48 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE VZIO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 812,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,111. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
