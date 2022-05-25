VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Insider Sells $14,212.48 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $14,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 812,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,111. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VIZIO by 33.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

