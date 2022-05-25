VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 32,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

