VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.
NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 32,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.14. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
VNET Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.