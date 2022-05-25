Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.11).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130.22 ($1.64). 99,117,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,796,828. The firm has a market cap of £36.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.23. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.