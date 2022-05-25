Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 150 Price Target at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating) received a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.11).

Vodafone Group Public stock traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 130.22 ($1.64). 99,117,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,796,828. The firm has a market cap of £36.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.23. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.78).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

