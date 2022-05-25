Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Volta from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of Volta stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Volta has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Volta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Volta during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

