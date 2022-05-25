Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.93) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 378 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 399.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 466.03. The company has a market cap of £748.32 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. Volution Group has a 12 month low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 565 ($7.11).

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

