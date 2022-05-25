VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

VTEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE VTEX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

