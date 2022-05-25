VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of VYNE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

