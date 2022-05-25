Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
NYSE WBX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
