Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE WBX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

