Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of WBX opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Wallbox has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
