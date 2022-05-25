Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 672.6% in May

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a growth of 672.6% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,437.0 days.
Shares of WDPSF remained flat at $$36.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $46.48.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDPSF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($45.74) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
