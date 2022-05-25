Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Up 2,638.5% in May

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 2,638.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,803,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 552,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 43,269 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 3,272.0% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WARR remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,517. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

