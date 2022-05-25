Watkin Jones’ (WJG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.47% from the stock’s previous close.

WJG stock opened at GBX 223.42 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.32 million and a PE ratio of 74.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.51. Watkin Jones has a 1-year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.09 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,665 ($62,495.28).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

