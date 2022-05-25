Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.25 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $7.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

NYSE:WSO opened at $244.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco has a 52-week low of $239.62 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in Watsco by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 96,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.