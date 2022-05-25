Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ WFRD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,668. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Weatherford International has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $40.16.
Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
