Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.11.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,910.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,037.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,976.06. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock worth $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 2,480.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 84.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

