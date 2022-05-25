Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Delek US (DK)

Delek US (NYSE: DK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00.

5/11/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Delek US was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

4/18/2022 – Delek US had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Delek US is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,441. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,051,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 452,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

