Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HSBC (LON: HSBA):
- 5/19/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – HSBC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/6/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.05) price target on the stock.
- 5/5/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – HSBC had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 735 ($9.25) price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.42) to GBX 540 ($6.80). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 640 ($8.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/2/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 710 ($8.93) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 500 ($6.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 515 ($6.48) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/27/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/26/2022 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 560 ($7.05) price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.42) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 715 ($9.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/26/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 610 ($7.68) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/22/2022 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 574 ($7.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/20/2022 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 735 ($9.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 530 ($6.67) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/5/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 550 ($6.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/31/2022 – HSBC was given a new GBX 715 ($9.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/30/2022 – HSBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 550 ($6.92) price target on the stock.
LON:HSBA opened at GBX 519.20 ($6.53) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.14). The stock has a market cap of £104.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.
In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £75,150 ($94,563.99). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.14), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($355,447.24).
