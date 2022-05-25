Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bio-Path (BPTH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH):

5/21/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Bio-Path was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

5/18/2022 – Bio-Path had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Bio-Path was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

5/5/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BPTH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,335. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Get Bio-Path Holdings Inc alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.