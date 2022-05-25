Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €45.00 ($47.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.68) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($42.55) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/6/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/22/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($44.68) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/20/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/19/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.94) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/13/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($53.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($48.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.54 ($0.57) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €36.33 ($38.65). 272,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.39) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($51.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.