Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coeur Mining (CDE)

5/11/2022 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

5/6/2022 – Coeur Mining was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Coeur Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2022 – Coeur Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Coeur Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $97,108. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 306,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,989 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 41,292 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

