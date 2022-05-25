Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Glencore (LON: GLEN):

5/25/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.19) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/11/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 590 ($7.42) to GBX 580 ($7.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 730 ($9.19) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 623 ($7.84) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.42) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 590 ($7.42). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON GLEN traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 520.80 ($6.55). The company had a trading volume of 31,300,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,265,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 497.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 433.35. Glencore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

