Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $90.00.

5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $95.00 to $72.00.

5/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Marvell Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,382. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of -97.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Marvell Technology Inc alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.