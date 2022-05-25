Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

MorphoSys stock traded down €0.71 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.63 ($19.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $636.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. MorphoSys AG has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($17.50) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($77.49).

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.