Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS):

5/21/2022 – TESSCO Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – TESSCO Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

