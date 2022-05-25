Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) in the last few weeks:
- 5/10/2022 – Corbus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “
CRBP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 708,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,889. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.29.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
