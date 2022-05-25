Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) recently:

5/11/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/10/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/10/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00.

5/5/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/4/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

4/28/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

EGLE stock opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 60,492 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

