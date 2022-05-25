Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2022 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

5/18/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – LightPath Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – LightPath Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

4/8/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – LightPath Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darcie Peck acquired 22,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

