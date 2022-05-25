Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Whitbread (WTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitbread (LON: WTB) recently:

5/17/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/5/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/26/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,610 ($32.84) on Wednesday. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,780.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,912.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 124.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.40), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($94,743.93). Also, insider Fumbi Chima acquired 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,643 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £20,853.27 ($26,240.43).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

