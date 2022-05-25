Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Whitbread (WTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whitbread (LON: WTB) recently:
- 5/17/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/17/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/5/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Whitbread had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 4/26/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Whitbread had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,610 ($32.84) on Wednesday. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($45.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,780.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,912.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 124.88.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.44) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
See Also
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.