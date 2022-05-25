Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CYCC):

5/21/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

5/13/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

4/20/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

4/19/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CYCC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 312,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,884. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.