Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prosus (PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS: PROSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/24/2022 – Prosus was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 5/20/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.40 ($78.09) to €69.40 ($73.83).
- 5/17/2022 – Prosus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Prosus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prosus N.V. provides e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates principally in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and Asia. Prosus N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “
- 4/20/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €97.00 ($103.19) to €76.00 ($80.85).
- 3/28/2022 – Prosus had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €115.90 ($123.30) to €76.00 ($80.85). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.
