Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $95.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

CNC stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.40. 36,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. Centene has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $470,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

