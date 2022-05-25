Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $550.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $358.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.43. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

