Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $95.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.78. 58,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,680. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,336,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

