Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $20.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 814,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 654,048 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 680,642 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 531,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

