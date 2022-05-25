Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.60.

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$55.50. 607,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,930. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$43.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

