Wells Fargo & Company Trims Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Target Price to $580.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $586.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.95.

Anthem stock opened at $505.29 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,637 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 8.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 32.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Anthem by 29.9% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

