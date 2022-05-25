Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Target Price to $27.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

BOC stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.94 million, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 25.62%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

