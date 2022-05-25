Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after buying an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

